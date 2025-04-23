Townsquare Capital LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 29,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

AIT stock opened at $222.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

