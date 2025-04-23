Townsquare Capital LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,301,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after purchasing an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

