Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $317,690,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

