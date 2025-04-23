Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 1,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

