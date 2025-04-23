Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

AMLP stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

