Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.