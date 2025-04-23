Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 408,498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,250,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ITM opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

