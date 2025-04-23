Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,241. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

