Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,177 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

