Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,582 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.