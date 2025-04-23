Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

