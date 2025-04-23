Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telefónica by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

