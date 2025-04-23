Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 155,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:PRM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

