Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.