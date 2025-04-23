Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 142,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

STAG stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

