Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 818.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Transocean
In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Transocean Stock Up 0.5 %
Transocean stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
