TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $319.36 million for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

