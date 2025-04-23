Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 652.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Trinity Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

