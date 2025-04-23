Truist Financial Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $71.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 313,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

