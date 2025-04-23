Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

