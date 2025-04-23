Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $198.62 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

