Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vertex were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 253,263 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 933,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 270,150.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

