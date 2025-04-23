Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.74.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.