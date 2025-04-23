Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter.
Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
