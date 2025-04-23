Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,179 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

