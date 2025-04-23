Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

