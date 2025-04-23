Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

