Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

