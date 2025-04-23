Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.