Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.