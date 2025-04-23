Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,046 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

