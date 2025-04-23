West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.20 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -609.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after buying an additional 780,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

