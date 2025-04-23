Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

