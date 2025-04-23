William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.16.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $252.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average of $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

