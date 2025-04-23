WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.68% of WM Technology worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WM Technology by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

