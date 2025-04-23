Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 202,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 55.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE XRX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

