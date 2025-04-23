Yara International ASA (YARIY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $40.43 billion for the quarter.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect Yara International ASA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yara International ASA

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.