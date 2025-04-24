102,260 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

