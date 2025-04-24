11,356 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 712,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,500 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 229,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

