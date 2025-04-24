133,427 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XMVM opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.