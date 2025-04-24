162,127 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000.

OMFS stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

