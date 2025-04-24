206,470 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

