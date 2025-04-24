223,977 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 496,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after buying an additional 445,398 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 112.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.