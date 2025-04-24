27,682 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $102.52 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

