286,205 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 286,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 363,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

