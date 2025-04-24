33,210 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $181.86 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

