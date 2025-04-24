37,127 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $280,960.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 636,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,389.50. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,789.90. This trade represents a 15.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

