67,258 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $126.12.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

