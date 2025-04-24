965,981 Shares in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 965,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHF opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.34%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

