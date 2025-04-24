Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Acushnet stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.23%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

