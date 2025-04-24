Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of ($0.80) million for the quarter.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALDX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
